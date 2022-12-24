Denisenko was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday, per the AHL transaction page.
Denisenko has one assist, four shots on goal and nine hits in six games with the Panthers this season. He could be back with the big club after the holiday break if Florida doesn't get back Aleksander Barkov (lower body) or Chris Tierney (concussion).
More News
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Brought up from AHL•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Falls short of Opening Night roster•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Drops to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Called up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Helpers in consecutive outings•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Earns first NHL assist•