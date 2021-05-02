Denisenko earned an assist, doled out three hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Denisenko picked up the secondary helper on Anthony Duclair's third-period tally. The 20-year-old Denisenko has seen his even-strength assignments on the top line since rejoining the lineup April 27, and that's yielded him two assists in the last two games. For the year, he has added four shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating in five contests.