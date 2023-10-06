Denisenko was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Friday.
Should he pass through waivers, Denisenko will be sent to AHL Charlotte. Denisenko had three assists in 18 games with the Panthers last season. He has been a bit of a disappointment at the NHL level so far, as he was selected in the first round (15th overall) in 2018.
