Denisenko was added to the taxi squad Sunday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Denisenko has been strong in his first AHL season, racking up five goals and 10 points through 15 games. The 20-year-old forward is scoreless in his two NHL contests but could see some more action down the stretch.
