Denisenko agreed to terms on a three-year deal back in May but has officially put pen to paper.

Denisenko's contract won't kick in until 2020-21, so he won't be burning a year during 2019-20, which gives him plenty of time to break into the 23-man roster. The winger notched just 12 points in 38 appearances for KHL Yaroslavl this season and figures to spend some time in the AHL next year.