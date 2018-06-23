Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Polarizing player drafted 15th overall

Denisenko was drafted 15th overall by the Panthers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Denisenko is a polarizing player. Some see him as a top-10 talent, but others think he's a bit selfish, preferring to have his teammates do the heavy lifting while he waits for the puck. Denisenko needs to improve his game away from the puck, just like most young players. And if he can clean up his undisciplined, somewhat dirty play, Denisenko could be a top-six playmaking winger with dazzle. The kid has elite skills, so the Panthers will be patient as he gets focused. Be ready to jump on this future fantasy asset in a few years.