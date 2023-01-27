Denisenko was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
With Denisenko heading to the minors, look for Colin White or Chris Tierney to enter the lineup Friday against the Kings. Denisenko's picked up three helpers through 12 top-level appearances this year.
