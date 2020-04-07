Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Set to sign contract in May
Denisenko is expected to put pen to paper on an entry-level deal with the Panthers on May 1, per Igor Eronko of Sport-Express.
Denisenko notched three goals and six helpers in nine outings at the 2020 World Junior Championships, his second appearance at the tournament after tallying nine points in seven games in 2019. The winger was selected by the Panthers with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and figures to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster at training camp this fall.
