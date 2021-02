Denisenko was recalled from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Thursday.

This is Denisenko's first season in North America after spending the last two years in the KHL. The 20-year-old has enjoyed success in the minors, putting up two goals and an assist over the first four games. The 2018 first-round pick (15th overall) will now rise to the taxi squad, where he'll practice with top-level players on a daily basis.