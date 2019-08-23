The Wild traded Bouramman to the Panthers on Friday.

Still just 22 years old, Bouramman will look to take advantage of a change of scenery in the hopes of eventually making his way to hockey's top level. He has yet to click in the AHL, notching just two assists while posting a minus-5 rating during 2018-19 with AHL Iowa, and enters 2019-20 in the final year of his entry-level deal.