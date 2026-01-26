Forsling notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Forsling helped out on goals by Mackie Samoskevich and Carter Verhaeghe in the third period as the Panthers built up their lead. Over 27 games since the start of December, Forsling has gotten on the scoresheet in just five contests, earning a goal, six assists and a minus-6 rating in that span. The shutdown defenseman is at two goals, 17 assists, 61 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 37 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 51 outings overall. It's been a rough campaign for the Panthers, and it's showing up in Forsling's numbers, though he should help keep things stable on the back end.