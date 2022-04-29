Forsling (rest) will play Friday in Montreal.
Forsling sat out the team's last game Thursday in Ottawa, so he'll jump back in for a tune-up before the postseason commences next week. With 12 points in his last 14 games, Forsling could make for a nice DFS play in this one.
