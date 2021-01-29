Forsling (upper body) is day-to-day after suffering an injury in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's unclear how Forsling got hurt, but he left the bench during the third period of the contest. The Panthers played with seven defensemen Thursday, but they could switch back to a conventional six-defensemen lineup if Forsling is not ready to return Saturday in Detroit.