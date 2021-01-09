The Panthers claimed Forsling off waivers Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Hurricanes have tons of depth at defense, so they were able to waive Forsling without thinking twice Friday, but the Panthers must have found his experience intriguing, as the 24-year-old Swede already has 122 career NHL games under his belt. Nonetheless, he'll likely end up on Florida's taxi squad or with the club's minor-league affiliate to start the 2020-21 campaign.