Forsling earned an assist and again proved to be a positive force Wednesday as the Panthers edged the Flyers 4-3.

Forsling, who had a goal and assist against the Bruins on Monday, continued his standout play Wednesday. Not only did the 26-year-old defenseman earn an assist on Carter Verhaeghe's second first-period goal, but he also generated a team-high five shots on goal. Forsling, who is a plus-62 dating back to 2020-21, has at least one point in three-straight outings.