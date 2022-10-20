Forsling earned an assist and again proved to be a positive force Wednesday as the Panthers edged the Flyers 4-3.
Forsling, who had a goal and assist against the Bruins on Monday, continued his standout play Wednesday. Not only did the 26-year-old defenseman earn an assist on Carter Verhaeghe's second first-period goal, but he also generated a team-high five shots on goal. Forsling, who is a plus-62 dating back to 2020-21, has at least one point in three-straight outings.
