Forsling found the back of the net in Florida's 5-2 win over Detroit on Monday.

Forsling set career highs in 2021-22 with 10 goals and 37 points in 71 contests, and he's in a strong position to surpass them this season with 10 markers and 35 points through 70 appearances. The 26-year-old endured a seven-game scoring drought from Feb. 24-March 11, but he's bounced back with two goals in his last three outings. Forsling's latest marker came midway through the second period, and it proved to be the game-winner, his third such tally of the season.