Forsling posted an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Forsling set up Carter Verhaeghe's tally in the second period to give Florida a 3-1 lead. With five points over his last six outings, Forsling has gotten his offense on track after a mostly quiet start to the campaign. He's up to 14 points, 85 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 39 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 38 appearances. With the Panthers' blue line at full health, Forsling hasn't seen much power-play time lately, but his even-strength offense is enough to justify a roster spot in some fantasy formats.