Forsling notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Utah.

Forsling has a helper in four of the last five contests, a big improvement on the eight-game point drought that preceded this stretch. The 28-year-old defenseman still isn't getting much power-play usage -- that's going to Seth Jones and Nate Schmidt in the absence of Aaron Ekblad (suspension). Still, Forsling has earned 26 points, 171 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 72 hits and a plus-31 rating across 72 appearances.