Forsling picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old continues to get onto the scoresheet. Forsling has piled up two goals and eight points over his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's also produced 16 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating. He still skates in the shadow of Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour on the Florida blue line, but Forsling's all-around development has him on pace for a career-best campaign -- he's already tied his career high with 69 hits, and his plus-35 rating is third in the NHL behind the Canucks duo of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek.