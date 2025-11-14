Forsling logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

The helper was Forsling's 200th career point, coming in his 494th game. The 29-year-old defenseman has been his usual steady self in a top-four role this year, and he's picked up four helpers over six outings in November. Overall, he has eight assists, a plus-3 rating, 22 shots on net, 18 hits and 18 blocked shots through 17 appearances. Forsling won't stand out on the scoresheet, but he's a fine option in any fantasy format that's deeper than a standard one.