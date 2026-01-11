Forsling scored a goal, dished out a power-play assist and recorded two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Forsling gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead in the final period of Saturday's contest with a goal that would stand as the game-winning tally. Overall, the 29-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 16 points, 52 shots on net, 36 hits and 49 blocks through 44 appearances this season. The pair of points ended his 15-game scoreless streak, which also brings to light how consistent his offensive output was at the start of the season. If he can recapture a bit of his playmaking prowess from the start of the campaign, he could get back on track to reach 30-plus points for the fifth consecutive year. With solid all-around numbers for a defenseman, he holds enough value to be rostered in a majority of deep fantasy leagues moving forward.