Forsling won't complete Friday's game because of an undisclosed injury.

Forsling entered the evening with eight goals, 27 points, 37 PIM, 72 hits and 78 blocks in 55 contests this season. He logged just 4:52 of ice time Friday and recorded one hit before exiting the game. If Forsling can't play Saturday versus Washington, then Josh Mahura will likely draw back into the lineup.