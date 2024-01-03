Forsling had a goal and 17 penalty minutes in Florida's 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Forsling fought Arizona's Jason Zucker late in the second period, drawing an instigator minor penalty, fighting major and 10-minute misconduct. After serving his time, Forsling collected an empty-net goal at 17:39 of the third frame. That game highlights the type of player the 27-year-old defenseman is for Florida: A physical presence who also chips in offensively. Forsling has five goals, 13 points, a plus-21 rating, 33 PIM, 83 shots, 39 hits and 51 blocks in 37 outings this year.