Forsling scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 victory over Toronto in Game 2.

Forsling took a pass across the slot from Matthew Tkachuk and shot past Ilya Samsonov's blocker from the left circle at 1:06 of the second period. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine playoff games after delivering a career-high 41 points in 82 regular-season games. Forsling had three shots, one hit and one blocked shot in 22:06 on Thursday. The goal was his first career game-winning playoff goal.