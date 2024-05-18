Forsling scored a goal and added five shots on net in the 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

In a thrilling Game 6 showdown against the Bruins, Forsling emerged as the hero, netting the game-winning goal early in the third period to clinch the series for the Panthers. He added five shots on net, and one hit and showcased his endurance, leading all skaters with an impressive 25:16 of ice time. Over the six-game series, Forsling has consistently contributed, adding three points (two goals and an assist), 16 hits, and six blocked shots. On Thursday, the Panthers move on to Round 3 of the playoffs against the Rangers.