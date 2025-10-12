Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Gathers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsling notched two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
Forsling has opened the season with three helpers, six shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over three games. He's a defensive ace, but he's also recorded no less than 31 points in each of the last four regular seasons. The 29-year-old blueliner won't be a major factor on the power play, but he gets enough even-strength ice time to provide decent category coverage, particularly for shots on goal and plus-minus rating.
