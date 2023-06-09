Forsling logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Forsling had the secondary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's game-winning goal at 4:27 of overtime. This was Forsling's third assist over his last 10 games. The 26-year-old blueliner hasn't had a huge scoring impact with seven points in 19 playoff outings, but he's been solid defensively with a plus-9 rating, 32 blocked shots and 17 hits.