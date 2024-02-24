Forsling (undisclosed) will be available to play versus Washington on Saturday, according to Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida.
Forsling managed to log only 4:52 of ice time versus Carolina on Thursday before he was injured. The defenseman has eight goals and 27 points in 56 games this season. He will pair up on the first unit with Aaron Ekblad in Saturday's contest.
