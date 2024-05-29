Forsling had an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime versus the Rangers in Game 4.

Forsling helped out on a Sam Bennett tally in the second period to tie the game at one apiece. Forsling added three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating in 22:42 of ice time. The 27-year-old has been a consistent source of offense for Florida -- he has points in four of his last five games and he leads the team in points on the backend. Forsling has three goals, seven assists and a plus-10 rating in 15 postseason appearances so far.