Forsling suffered an undisclosed injury during the third period of Monday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay, and head coach Paul Maurice didn't have an update on the blueliner's status postgame, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Forsling left the game after blocking a shot on a Lightning power play, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site. The 29-year-old Forsling is set to be evaluated when the Panthers return home. Florida will begin a three-game homestand versus the Kings on Wednesday.