Forsling (undisclosed) suffered an injury in the second period of Wednesday's game versus the Stars, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Forsling didn't return after suffering the injury. After the game, head coach Joel Quenneville didn't have an update on the blueliner's status. The 24-year-old Forsling previously missed nine games with an upper-body injury this year, so he's had trouble staying in the lineup. More information should surface prior to Thursday's game against the Stars.