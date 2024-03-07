Forsling agreed to terms on an eight-year, $46 million contract with Florida on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Forsling is on exactly the same pace as he was last season when he set personal bests in goals (13) and assists (28), so he should be capable of replicating those numbers this year. The 27-year-old blueliner doesn't see significant power-play opportunities, so the bulk of his production has to come at even strength. Still, with a long-term deal in hand, Forsling should continue to offer decent mid-range value for fantasy players.