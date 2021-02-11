Forsling (upper body) skated during Thursday's optional practice, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Forsling was on the ice doing some solo work during an optional morning skate, so he won't be ready to return to the lineup against the Lightning on Thursday, but could be available during Florida's road trip next week. The 24-year-old Swede owns a plus-1 rating but hasn't scored a point through three games this season. He's missed the last six games with his upper-body issue.