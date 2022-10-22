Forsling recorded an assist for the fourth straight game Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Panthers suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Panthers have taken a major hit on the blue line with Aaron Ekblad (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, but Forsling's blistering offensive pace should not go unnoticed. Forsling posted career highs, basically across the board last season, including 10 goals, 27 assists and a plus-41 rating.