Forsling recorded an assist for the fourth straight game Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Panthers suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The Panthers have taken a major hit on the blue line with Aaron Ekblad (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, but Forsling's blistering offensive pace should not go unnoticed. Forsling posted career highs, basically across the board last season, including 10 goals, 27 assists and a plus-41 rating.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Continues to post points•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Steps up Monday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Limps into locker room•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Picks up helper in win•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Back in action Friday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Taking seat Thursday•