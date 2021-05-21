Forsling scored a goal and provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Tampa in Game 3.
Forsling scored with three minutes left in regulation to tie the game for the Panthers. The third pairing defenseman also was a plus-3 in the game along with partner Radko Gudas. Florida and Forsling will look to tie the series Saturday in Game 4.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Distributes two assists•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Nets first goal of 2020-21•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Picks up first point•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Expected to return•