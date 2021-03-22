Forsling scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Forsling's long slapper late in the second period found its way past Tampa Bay netminder Curtis McElhinney to tie the game at 2-2. It was just the second goal of the year -- and first with the man advantage -- for Forsling, although both have come in the last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman went without a point in his first 11 contests of the season, but he's started to come around in the last two weeks with five points in his last seven.