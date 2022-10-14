Forsling appeared to suffer a leg injury Thursday, but he didn't miss much time during the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Forsling, a top-pairing defenseman, rose off the bench at the end of the first period and used his stick as a cane as he limped into the locker room. The 26-year-old returned to the ice for the second period and eventually earned 23:35 of ice time. Forsling, who was a combined rating of plus-58 over the past two seasons, reached the 10-goal milestone in 71 games last season. His value to fantasy managers is rising.