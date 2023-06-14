Forsling picked up an assist and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Forsling picked up three assists over the last six games of the Panthers' playoff run. The 27-year-old defenseman finished the postseason with just eight points, a plus-7 rating, 36 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 19 hits over 21 contests. He's entering the final year of his contract at a $2.67 million cap hit, and after a career-high 41 points in 82 contests in 2022-23, he'll likely be set for a raise if he signs an extension with Florida.