Forsling had a goal and assist in Monday's 6-3 victory over Chicago. He also had two shots, two blocks and two PIM.

Forsling pulled the Panthers even with four minutes left in the second period, going top shelf with a wrister from the point for his first tally of the year. He had picked up an assist on Owen Tippett's power-play goal earlier in the game, the first multi-point performance of the season for the 24-year-old Forsling. The first-year Panther has four points in 15 games on the year.