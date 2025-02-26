Forsling scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Forsling restored a two-goal lead for the Panthers with his tally just shy of midway through the third period. The 28-year-old has scored twice over his last three NHL games. The defenseman is up to nine goals, 22 points, 150 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-30 rating over 59 appearances. His offense is down compared to recent seasons, but he remains excellent in his own zone as a puck-moving blueliner who helps the Panthers' fast-paced offense get up the ice.