Forsling scored a goal Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It stood as the winner. Forsling put the Panthers up 1-0 at 1:17 of the first frame. Matthew Tkachuk intercepted a pass up the boards and fed the defender, who curled out between the circles and wired a snap shot over Frederik Andersen's left pad. The goal came on the first shot of the game. Forsling has just four points, including three assists, this postseason (14 games), but his value comes in his D-zone abilities.