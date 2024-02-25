Forsling scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Washington.

Forsling scored on a slap shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Sam Bennett, who started the play by stealing the puck in the Florida zone. He has six points, including two goals, and seven shots in his last six games. Forsling is the Panthers top scorer from the blue line. He has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 57 games, plus a NHL-best plus-40 rating. Forsling appears poised to hit the 40-point mark for the second straight year.