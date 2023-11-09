Forsling produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Forsling has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games. He set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the third period Wednesday. Playing heavy defensive minutes has taken a toll on Forsling's offense -- he's at three points, 26 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 appearances.
