Forsling logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Forsling has three points over his last five contests, a marked improvement compared to the two points he registered over the prior 17 games. The 28-year-old blueliner doesn't necessarily have to score to be effective on the ice, but it is crucial to his fantasy value. Forsling has six goals, 10 helpers, 106 shots on net, 39 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 42 appearances this season.