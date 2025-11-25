Forsling scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Forsling's goal at 1:24 of the second period chased Juuse Saros from the game. The 29-year-old Forsling picked up just his second multi-point effort of the campaign, but he's earned six points over his last seven outings while adding a plus-6 rating in that span. Overall, the Swedish blueliner is up to 12 points, 29 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-8 rating through 22 contests.