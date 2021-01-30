Forsling has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks of action.
Forsling's absence will test the Panthers' blue-line depth, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's gone scoreless through three games this campaign and has never tallied more than 13 points in a single season.
