Forsling (illness) will not play Sunday against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Forsling was a game-time call but will ultimately miss his second straight game. The 27-year-old has 10 goals and 35 points through 68 games this season. As of now, it seems likely that he'll be ready in time for Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Won't play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Growth in game on full display•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Inks eight-year deal•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Snags two helpers•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Nets winner in OT•