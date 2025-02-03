Forsling dished out two assists, posted a plus-3 rating and had three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win against the Islanders.

Forsling's first assist came off a rebounded shot he took off New York's Jakub Skarek. His second came just before the end of the second period where he made the primary pass to Sam Reinhart. On the season, the 28-year-old blue liner is up to 13 assists, 20 points, a plus-26 rating, 138 shots on net and 60 blocked shots in 54 appearances. His rating of plus-26 is tied for fifth-best in the league, proving his impact goes well beyond his offensive contributions. Forsling is a worthwhile addition to any fantasy lineup and can provide great categorical coverage.