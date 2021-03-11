Forsling collected an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The point was Forsling's first of the season and first for the Panthers after being picked up on waivers from Carolina before the season began. Forsling has averaged 17:30 in just 12 games this season, seeing play time with both the second power-play and penalty-kill units.
