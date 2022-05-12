Forsling recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.
Forsling helped out on a Claude Giroux insurance tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Forsling has been a little quiet with just two assists through five playoff outings. He's added seven shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-9 rating as a solid defensive presence in the Panthers' top four.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Back in action Friday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Tallies twice in second period•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Two points against Preds•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Overtime hero Saturday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: First goal since Jan. 29•